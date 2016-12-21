More
Bill Greening has announced his retirement as sheriff of Langlade County effective Jan. 3, two years ahead of his original plans. I had every intention of working the next two years and serving out my term as the elected sheriff, Greening, who has held the post for the past decade, said.
