Matt Arndt torches Northland Pines in 84-68 AHS win

After falling behind quickly by 9-2 in Thursday's Parent's Night game, the Antigo High School boys basketball team turned on the jets behind sharp-shooting senior guard Matt Arndt and topped Norhtland Pines by 84-68 at Sheldon Fieldhouse. Antigo moved to 1-1 in the Great Northern Conference and is 4-1 overall.

