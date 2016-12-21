Elderly driver pleads 'not guilty' in...

Elderly driver pleads 'not guilty' in road worker death Tuesday, December 13

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

MERRILL, WI An elderly driver woman accused of killing a Lincoln County highway worker more a year ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday after a judge rejected her no contest plea. 85-year-old Mary L. Robinson of Antigo is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in the July 14, 2015, death of 50-year-old highway worker Marcus Wydeven.

