Antigo cuts down Pines 60-49 for Great Northern victory

Northland Pines' Lexi Smith may have led the Great Northern Conference a season ago, even earning the title as the league's most valuable player in 2015-16, but even her 30 points couldn't stop Antigo's breakout night at the net Tuesday as the Lady Robins grabbed a win at home 60-49. It was a good team win, coach Jim Kondzela exclaimed.

