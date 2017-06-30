Look Back ... to expensive Cane Creek golf work, 1992
Hey, Grandpa, what's for supper? How about something with soybeans, because nutritionists in 1942 say folks in the South consume too much fat and corn and not enough lean meat and milk. Hey, Grandpa, what's for supper? How about something with soybeans, because nutritionists in 1942 say folks in the South consume too much fat and corn and not enough lean meat and milk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Jun 29
|lookout
|1
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|Jun 28
|Stop Them
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May '17
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC