Look Back ... to a baptistery for the county jail, 1992

July 4, 1942, in The Star: The date fell on a Saturday during a time when The Star didn't publish on that day of the week. July 4, 1992, in The Star: Three more candidates signed up this week to run in the Anniston city elections Aug. 25. Retired schoolteacher Ida Romine, 53, filed qualifying papers for the Ward 2 race, bringing to four the number of candidates who have qualified for the council seat from the west Anniston district.

