Look Back ... to a 6-hour bike ride from B'ham, 1942
July 1, 1942, in The Star: Two boys rode their bicycles all the way from Birmingham to Anniston yesterday so that they could visit relatives here. The boys, Percy McBurnett and Charlie Bilbo, made their journey in six hours, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Also this date: Dr. Wilfred Staples, local veterinarian, was the main speaker on the Rotary Club program yesterday, giving another in a series of vocational talks as conducted by the club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Jun 29
|lookout
|1
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|Jun 28
|Stop Them
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May '17
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC