Look Back ... to a 6-hour bike ride from B'ham, 1942

July 1, 1942, in The Star: Two boys rode their bicycles all the way from Birmingham to Anniston yesterday so that they could visit relatives here. The boys, Percy McBurnett and Charlie Bilbo, made their journey in six hours, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Also this date: Dr. Wilfred Staples, local veterinarian, was the main speaker on the Rotary Club program yesterday, giving another in a series of vocational talks as conducted by the club.

