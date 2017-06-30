Judge seals court records in suit against Anniston police
A judge on Wednesday ruled that attorneys bringing a civil suit against two former Anniston police officers and the city can amend the initial complaint and also shield some documents and video footage from public view. Birmingham attorney Rip Andrews filed a motion June 29 to amend the initial complaint to include facts gathered from body camera footage, a deposition by a forensic toxicologist and copies of policies from the city of Anniston.
