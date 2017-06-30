Jacksonville and Anniston working on sewage treatment plant upgrades
Sewage treatment plant upgrades announced last year are underway and on schedule in Jacksonville and are being planned in Anniston. Jacksonville city officials said Monday their $10.1 million project to upgrade the city's aging wastewater treatment plant should be finished in August next year as expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Jun 29
|lookout
|1
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|Jun 28
|Stop Them
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May '17
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC