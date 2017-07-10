FEMA to demolish McClellan's Truman Gym
After years of inaction on a land deal, the federal government has decided to demolish a formerly city-owned gym at McClellan, rather that restore it for students and staff at an Anniston training center. A Federal Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman on Wednesday announced that the Truman Gym at McClellan, owned by FEMA and previously planned for use by the Center for Domestic Preparedness, would not be renovated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Jun 29
|lookout
|1
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|Jun 28
|Stop Them
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May '17
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC