FEMA to demolish McClellan's Truman Gym

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Anniston Star

After years of inaction on a land deal, the federal government has decided to demolish a formerly city-owned gym at McClellan, rather that restore it for students and staff at an Anniston training center. A Federal Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman on Wednesday announced that the Truman Gym at McClellan, owned by FEMA and previously planned for use by the Center for Domestic Preparedness, would not be renovated.

