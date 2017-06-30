Alabama Power taps new eastern division vice president
According to a Monday press release, Tony Smoke will assume the position Aug. 1, overseeing the company's operations in Calhoun County and 11 other counties in eastern Alabama. He succeeds Julia Segars, who served in the position 11 years before retiring last week.
