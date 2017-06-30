Work to improve Anniston's Eglin Aven...

Work to improve Anniston's Eglin Avenue could begin in October, official says

Friday Read more: Anniston Star

Anniston officials on Thursday opened sealed bids for a long-awaited road improvement project at McClellan that officials believe will spur economic growth there. Robin Scott, McClellan Development Authority executive director, said by phone Friday that the work on Eglin Avenue in McClellan's industrial park could begin as early as October.

