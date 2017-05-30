Vandals cause $5,500 damage to two separate lawns in Calhoun County
Two properties in Calhoun County were vandalized Monday when someone sprayed an oily substance on the lawns, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office reports show. One house on Meadow View Lane in Alexandria received $2,500 worth of damage to the front lawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May '17
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC