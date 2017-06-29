Two from Calhoun County honored by District Attorney's Association
The scene Thursday at the Calhoun County Courthouse at a reception honoring two key figures in the district attorney's office The scene Thursday at the Calhoun County Courthouse at a reception honoring two key figures in the district attorney's office Tears fell Thursday afternoon as Oxford City Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard read a proclamation honoring District Attorney Brian McVeigh for becoming president of the Alabama District Attorneys Association. "Your husband gave me this job," McVeigh said to her later.
