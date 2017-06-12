Three men arrested in Anniston on charges of drug possession
Firestone said the suspects were arrested around 8 p.m. after deputies found them loitering at 500 Glen Addie Ave. - the address of Anniston Housing Authority. When the responding officers approached the men, Carlos Raydon Hawkins, 32, was seen trying to get rid of drugs, Firestone said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May '17
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC