Report on CDP training facility cites host of problems
A report on the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston provided to The Star this week shows systematic problems that predate the discovery of the mistaken use of a deadly version of ricin in training first responders there. Among the findings noted by a management review team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees the CDP, are a lack of external oversight of the CDP's biological live agent program, unaddressed complaints of mistreatment of staff based on race and gender, maintenance contracting breakdowns and "duct tape" repairs, and a fractured relationship with FEMA, which the report says has a "history of inattention" of the Anniston center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May '17
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC