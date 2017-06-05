Report on CDP training facility cites...

Report on CDP training facility cites host of problems

A report on the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston provided to The Star this week shows systematic problems that predate the discovery of the mistaken use of a deadly version of ricin in training first responders there. Among the findings noted by a management review team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees the CDP, are a lack of external oversight of the CDP's biological live agent program, unaddressed complaints of mistreatment of staff based on race and gender, maintenance contracting breakdowns and "duct tape" repairs, and a fractured relationship with FEMA, which the report says has a "history of inattention" of the Anniston center.

