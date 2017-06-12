Report cites problems with diversity among CDP workforce
Race and gender disparities in hiring and promotion practices at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston were prevalent in 2016, according to a study provided Wednesday to The Star. And although the Anniston training center, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees it, knew of the disparities since 2015, little was done to address them, according to FEMA officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|Thu
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC