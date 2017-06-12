Report cites problems with diversity ...

Report cites problems with diversity among CDP workforce

Race and gender disparities in hiring and promotion practices at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston were prevalent in 2016, according to a study provided Wednesday to The Star. And although the Anniston training center, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees it, knew of the disparities since 2015, little was done to address them, according to FEMA officials.

