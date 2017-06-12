Repairs to Anniston gas lines resume after complaints about utility
Some East Anniston homeowners were surprised recently when workers began digging up streets in front of their homes, and it was the surprise that halted the work, at least temporarily. Kent Davis, city manager, said Friday that the work has resumed and that Alagasco this week has started informing residents when work near their homes is nearing.
