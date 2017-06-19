Rain from Tropical Storm Cindy could ...

Rain from Tropical Storm Cindy could reach Anniston tonight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

"The current track of Cindy is almost irrelevant,"said Gary Goggins, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Calera. "Since we're on the east side of the system, we're gonna get a lot of rain."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 Jun 15 cigar and cigarette 2
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May 27 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May 27 Harvard 1
Censored May 24 sheriff 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr '17 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,313 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC