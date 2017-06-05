Phillip Tutor: Anniston's pride, proudly displayed

It's a lapel pin, priced cheap at $4.95 that's about the size of a nickel, shaped like a superhero's shield from the comics and painted red, white and blue. It carries an inscription, in gold: At one point, those lapel pins were ubiquitous in the city, remnants of Anniston's late-1970s effort to gain recognition from the National Municipal League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.