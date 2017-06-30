Park service officials gather ideas for Freedom Riders monument
National Park officials spent most of Thursday sharing their vision for the Freedom Riders National Monument but also took suggestions from Anniston city officials and the public during two meetings. Ben West, the chief of planning with the National Park Service southeast region, started the morning meeting with city officials and community leaders by talking about how far-reaching the monument can be.
