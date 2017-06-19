Oxford EMS employee suing employer ov...

Oxford EMS employee suing employer over alleged illegal meetings

Oxford Emergency Medical Services' office manager is suing her employer, alleging members of the ambulance dispatch service's board of directors ignored state laws regarding public meetings. According to the lawsuit filed Friday in Calhoun County Circuit Court, the board "since its creation" in 2009 has failed to comply with Alabama's Open Meetings Act by not notifying the public of its meetings or keeping records thereof.

