One of the Most Fascinating, Forgotten Stories in Aviation History

When Charles Lindbergh landed at Le Bourget - the aerodrome in Paris - on May 21, 1927, he instantly became a worldwide hero and inadvertently set off a chain of events that would entice six women to take to the skies to prove that they could do anything a man could. The aviatrixes were varied in background: an earl's daughter; a German princess; a wealthy young widow; the niece of Woodrow Wilson; a gorgeous beauty pageant winner from a poor Alabama family; and a social worker.

