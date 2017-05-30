Official says Cooper Homes demolition could start by end of the year
It's been many months since Cooper Homes was vacated in preparation for demolition. Yet it remains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC