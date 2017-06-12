Man faces escape charge after allegedly leaving rehab
An Anniston man is charged with first-degree escape after authorities said he left the court-ordered drug rehabilitation at Tri-County Outreach in Anniston. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, Glen Russell Usher, 50, is being held in the county jail.
