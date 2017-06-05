Man charged in rape of Weaver teen pleads not guilty
An Anniston man charged in the kidnapping, rape and assault of a Weaver teenager pleaded not guilty to the crimes, according to court records filed Thursday. The 24-year-old suspect was found with the teenager's vehicle when Anniston police arrested him after he'd used the girl's debit card.
