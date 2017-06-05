Look Back ... to the early days of th...

Look Back ... to the early days of the WAC, 1942

Monday

June 5, 1942, in The Star: Approximately 400 women from 21 to 45 years of age, and from all parts of Alabama, will be in Anniston next week for preliminary examinations at Fort McClellan for entrance in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps as candidates for officers in the new organization, unique in the history of the United States. The shortage of hotel room space will work a hardship on the women unless the residents of Anniston become as equally patriotic as the women themselves and provide space for them in their private homes.

