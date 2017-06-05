Look Back ... to some preference for a western Anniston bypass over eastern, 1992

June 10, 1942, in The Star: Among the 400 women who rallied to the call to arms by reporting to Fort McClellan yesterday for preliminary examinations for the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps were three Anniston residents: Miss Ann Thornton , Miss Louise Knowlton and Mrs. Velma Farlow Curry. The field house at the fort where the examinations were being administered was a beehive of activity.

