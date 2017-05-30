Look Back ... to major Choccolocco land purchase, 1942
June 2, 1942, in The Star: Anniston's retail district will commence its 1942 summer hours schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, by closing for the day at 12 noon. Housewives have been urged to remember the stores will be closed in the afternoon and to buy their groceries and other commodities during the morning hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC