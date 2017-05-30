Look Back ... to major Choccolocco la...

Look Back ... to major Choccolocco land purchase, 1942

17 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

June 2, 1942, in The Star: Anniston's retail district will commence its 1942 summer hours schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, by closing for the day at 12 noon. Housewives have been urged to remember the stores will be closed in the afternoon and to buy their groceries and other commodities during the morning hours.

