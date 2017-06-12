Look Back ... to a special shipment of dog food, 1992

June 17, 1942, in The Star: The site that the city of Anniston recently bought and donated to the federal government for a USO club for black soldiers will be condemned in order to provide an absolutely clear title to the property. This step will allow the Federal Security Agency to let a contract for construction of the USO building, regarded as one of the more pressing needs of the community right now.

