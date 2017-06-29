Look Back ... to a mayoral campaign a...

Look Back ... to a mayoral campaign announcement, 1992

Did not! That's the basic message, according to this 1942 article, from Anniston restaurant owners who feel compelled to respond to the Army's assertion that their establishments charged unfairly high prices on meals bought by Fort McClellan soldiers. Did not! That's the basic message, according to this 1942 article, from Anniston restaurant owners who feel compelled to respond to the Army's assertion that their establishments charged unfairly high prices on meals bought by Fort McClellan soldiers.

