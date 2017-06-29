Look Back ... to a mayoral campaign announcement, 1992
Did not! That's the basic message, according to this 1942 article, from Anniston restaurant owners who feel compelled to respond to the Army's assertion that their establishments charged unfairly high prices on meals bought by Fort McClellan soldiers. Did not! That's the basic message, according to this 1942 article, from Anniston restaurant owners who feel compelled to respond to the Army's assertion that their establishments charged unfairly high prices on meals bought by Fort McClellan soldiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|1 hr
|lookout
|1
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|Wed
|Stop Them
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May '17
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC