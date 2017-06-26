Look Back ... to a lack of male teachers, 1942
June 25, 1942, in The Star: A new batch of young men of Calhoun County, numbering from 1,000 to 1,500, will be registered for the draft next week. Those born on or after Jan. 1, 1922, and on or before June 30, 1924, are required to register.
