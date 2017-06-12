Look Back ... to 11th annual June Jam in two days, 1992
Lt. Walter J. Merrill, widely known and popular Anniston attorney, is now in London attending a special school on communications and deciphering, having arrived there this week by clipper plane taking off from an Eastern port. Lt. Merrill's new assignment was a sudden affair but was believed due to the high grades he made in leading his class in school.
