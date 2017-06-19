Latest census data shows aging Calhoun County population
Seniors at the Oxford Senior Citizen Center play games and read to pass the time. U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday show the county's senior population grew while most of its younger generations shrank between 2010 and 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May '17
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC