Latest census data shows aging Calhou...

Latest census data shows aging Calhoun County population

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Seniors at the Oxford Senior Citizen Center play games and read to pass the time. U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday show the county's senior population grew while most of its younger generations shrank between 2010 and 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 Jun 15 cigar and cigarette 2
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May 27 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May 27 Harvard 1
Censored May '17 sheriff 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr '17 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,245 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC