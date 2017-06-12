Judge to oversee depositions in challenge to Anniston councilman's election victory

A trial in the election challenge by former Anniston Councilman Seyram Selase was to begin next Tuesday, but instead, a judge will oversee depositions that day to "consider the conduct of the attorneys" and voters being deposed. The change comes after weeks of back-and-forth between Selase's attorney and Councilman Ben Little's attorney over the taking of the depositions of absentee voters in the November runoff election.

