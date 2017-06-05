Judge sends case against man charged ...

Judge sends case against man charged in double homicide to a grand jury

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

A Calhoun County judge on Tuesday sent a double homicide case against an Anniston man to a grand jury after listening to testimony from police officers. . Police responded to a report of shooting in Norwood Homes around 2 a.m. on March 9 and discovered Finch dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May 27 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May 27 Harvard 1
Censored May 24 sheriff 1
the barn on hwy 78 May '17 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr '17 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC