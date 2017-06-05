H. Brandt Ayers: Hope shines through again
Dark clouds of ineptitude and scandal emanating from Washington were pierced by an optimistic call to service in a commencement address by Hillary Clinton to Wellesley College's Class of 2017. In the audience was a tall, slim, pretty 2016 graduate returning for the occasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May '17
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC