Grand jury indicts Anniston man on murder charge

A Calhoun County grand jury on Tuesday indicted an Anniston man on a murder charge in the shooting death of his girlfriend, according to court records filed Wednesday. "It was absolutely a tragic accident," Broome said by phone on Thursday.

