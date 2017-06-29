FEMA taps new acting chief for troubl...

FEMA taps new acting chief for troubled Anniston center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Anniston Star

A federal agency announced Wednesday that the Center for Domestic Preparedness will have a new acting superintendent next month, tasked with resolving problems found after the discovery of the mistaken use of a deadly version of ricin there. Tony Russell will become acting CDP superintendent effective July 10, according to a response Wednesday to The Star from a Federal Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
‘Desecrate Graves’ Wed Stop Them 1
the barn on hwy 78 Jun 15 cigar and cigarette 2
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May '17 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May '17 Harvard 1
Censored May '17 sheriff 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr '17 looking for hope 13
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,672 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC