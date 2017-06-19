Etowah County prosecutors take on Calhoun County capital murder case
Prosecutors in the Etowah County district attorney's office agreed to take on an Anniston capital murder case after the Calhoun County district attorney withdrew from the case, officials said on Wednesday. Etowah County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marcus Reid said by phone on Wednesday that the Alabama Attorney General's office contacted the district attorney's office about taking the case on.
