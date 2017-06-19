Etowah County prosecutors take on Cal...

Etowah County prosecutors take on Calhoun County capital murder case

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Prosecutors in the Etowah County district attorney's office agreed to take on an Anniston capital murder case after the Calhoun County district attorney withdrew from the case, officials said on Wednesday. Etowah County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marcus Reid said by phone on Wednesday that the Alabama Attorney General's office contacted the district attorney's office about taking the case on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 Jun 15 cigar and cigarette 2
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May 27 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May 27 Harvard 1
Censored May 24 sheriff 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr '17 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Calhoun County was issued at June 22 at 1:05PM CDT

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC