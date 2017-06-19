Calhoun County jobless rate dropped i...

Calhoun County jobless rate dropped in May

Saturday Jun 17

More people had jobs in Calhoun County in May than they did a year ago, continuing a months-long trend of employment growth for the area, a Friday state report shows. According to a Friday report from the Alabama Department of Labor, the county's jobless rate dropped to 4.8 percent in May from 6.1 percent in the same month last year.

Anniston, AL

