Calhoun County DA Presentations

14 hrs ago

DA investigator Chris Hughes gets a proclamation from the county for being named the states top investigator during a presentation to the Calhoun County DA's office at the Calhoun County Courthouse in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star Calhoun County DA Brian McVeigh gets recognized by state representative Randy Wood for being named the new president of the statewide DA's Association during a presentation to the Calhoun County DA's office at the Calhoun County Courthouse in Anniston.

