Anniston woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2015 death of boyfriend
An Anniston woman, initially charged with domestic violence and later indicted on a murder charge, pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter, an attorney said. Michelle Rankin, 49, struck Howard Scott, 59, with a concrete block in November 2014, according to the February 2016 indictment.
