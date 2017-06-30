Anniston teen in stable condition aft...

Anniston teen in stable condition after wreck with tractor trailer, police say

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

A tractor trailer collided with a Chevrolet Sonic at the intersection of Coleman Road and Golden Springs Road sending a 16-year-old girl to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. A tractor trailer collided with a Chevrolet Sonic at the intersection of Coleman Road and Golden Springs Road sending a 16-year-old girl to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr... Thu lookout 1
‘Desecrate Graves’ Jun 28 Stop Them 1
the barn on hwy 78 Jun 15 cigar and cigarette 2
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May '17 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May '17 Harvard 1
Censored May '17 sheriff 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Calhoun County was issued at July 01 at 3:00AM CDT

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,905 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC