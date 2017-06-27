Anniston store owner charged with cri...

Anniston store owner charged with criminal mischief in disagreement with neighboring bar

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

A Noble Street business owner turned himself in a Monday to face a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief in connection with grease applied to the edges of city-owned planters outside an Anniston bar. The arrest comes just more than a month after the man's wife helped oppose state legislation that would have allowed downtown restaurants to sell food and alcohol in outside patio areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
‘Desecrate Graves’ 7 hr Stop Them 1
the barn on hwy 78 Jun 15 cigar and cigarette 2
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May '17 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May '17 Harvard 1
Censored May '17 sheriff 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr '17 looking for hope 13
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,243 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC