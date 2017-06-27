Anniston store owner charged with criminal mischief in disagreement with neighboring bar
A Noble Street business owner turned himself in a Monday to face a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief in connection with grease applied to the edges of city-owned planters outside an Anniston bar. The arrest comes just more than a month after the man's wife helped oppose state legislation that would have allowed downtown restaurants to sell food and alcohol in outside patio areas.
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|7 hr
|Stop Them
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May '17
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
