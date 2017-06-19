Anniston police: Property dispute preceded shooting
An Anniston woman was arrested after allegedly shooting at her neighbor's residence and injuring one person shortly before noon on Tuesday, according to Anniston police. Earnestine Mosley, 75, is faced with felony charges of aggravated assault with a gun, attempted assault in the first degree, and with shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to a police report.
