Anniston man pleads not guilty to murder charge
An Anniston man charged with murder pleaded not guilty this week in the January shooting death of another man, according to court records. Necomus Harris, 44, was charged with murder after Charles Rashad Woods was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso on Jan. 12, police said.
Read more at Anniston Star.
