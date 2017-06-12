Anniston man charged with trafficking heroin in Etowah County
An Anniston man remained in the Etowah County Jail on Monday on drug possession and trafficking charges, according to officials. Antonious Duane Porter, 23, of Anniston, was pulled over by an Etowah County Sheriff's deputy and agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit on June 7 on U.S. 278, according to a news release sent by Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Barton.
