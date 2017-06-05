Anniston man charged in Newborn Stree...

Anniston man charged in Newborn Street crash

Yesterday

An Anniston man was charged with assault after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into an acquaintance's car between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to police reports. Randall Austin Holder, 49, was arrested just after noon Friday on a charge of aggravated assault without a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony, and with third-degree criminal mischief, according to the arrest report.

