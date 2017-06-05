Anniston man charged in Newborn Street crash
An Anniston man was charged with assault after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into an acquaintance's car between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to police reports. Randall Austin Holder, 49, was arrested just after noon Friday on a charge of aggravated assault without a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony, and with third-degree criminal mischief, according to the arrest report.
