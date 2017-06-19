Anniston couple charged with animal c...

Anniston couple charged with animal cruelty

13 hrs ago

Edward Allen, and his wife, Barbara, turned themselves in to Anniston police Thursday to face charges of aggravated animal cruelty. Jane Cunningham, the board president of the Cheaha Regional Humane Society, said neighbors of Edward and Barbara Allen on May 5 contacted the society about a smell coming from the Allens' Lecroy Avenue home.

Anniston, AL

